Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 238.6% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 164.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5,250.0% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $229.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.51 and a 12 month high of $232.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Bank of America started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $97,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock worth $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

