Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ KC opened at $15.44 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,712 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 29.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

