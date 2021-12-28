The Graph (GRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.31 Billion

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges. The Graph has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and approximately $135.03 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00045612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007404 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

