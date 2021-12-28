Refinable Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $10.15 million and $710,986.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.93 or 0.07910116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00077502 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.25 or 0.99913041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053950 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00008335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

