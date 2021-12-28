Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an “outperform” rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

