6 Meridian Invests $203,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

