Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $14.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CLNE opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

