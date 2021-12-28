Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $17.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,071,000 after purchasing an additional 900,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,215,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,655,000 after purchasing an additional 872,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,116,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,445,000 after purchasing an additional 324,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,238,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,380,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,801,000 after purchasing an additional 349,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.51.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

