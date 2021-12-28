Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $17.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:SKT opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.72, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $22.51.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
