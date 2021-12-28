Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Discovery by 2.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

