ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $424,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $114.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.