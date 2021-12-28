Camden Capital LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99.

