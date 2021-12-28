Camden Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 117,085 Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 117,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson cut their target price on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities started coverage on XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XOS in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

XOS stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07. Xos Inc has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George N. Mattson bought 35,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Mattson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

