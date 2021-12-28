Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KUASF. Morgan Stanley raised Kuaishou Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kuaishou Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kuaishou Technology from $94.75 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Kuaishou Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KUASF opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.05. Kuaishou Technology has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.