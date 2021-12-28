Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.
NYSE:ITW opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.21.
In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.
About Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
