Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 53.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $9.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

NYSE:ITW opened at $243.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

