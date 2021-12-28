Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $235.36 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -135.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

