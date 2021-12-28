Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.18 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.35.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $282.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $283.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.30 and a 200 day moving average of $254.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

