Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,603,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 389,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,919,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.57.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $345.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.28. The company has a market cap of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.