Camden Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 18,050 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,867,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,775,000 after purchasing an additional 739,472 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,090,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,395 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $28.04 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.