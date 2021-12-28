Camden Capital LLC Acquires 178 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 392 shares of company stock valued at $223,723. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $674.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $278.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.40. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $676.30.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

