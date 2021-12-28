Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,570 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Natus Medical worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTUS. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Natus Medical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 98.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 212,880 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 107,680.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $832.97 million, a PE ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

