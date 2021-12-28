Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of ScanSource worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCSC stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $903.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

ScanSource Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.