Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 203 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 87,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $250.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.71. The company has a market capitalization of $906.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.78. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $277.99.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 292.99% and a net margin of 48.80%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $7.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $973,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $9,002,991. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

