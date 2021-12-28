Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $628,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of WST stock opened at $465.89 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

