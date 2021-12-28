Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,110 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 103,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the third quarter worth $214,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hooker Furniture during the second quarter worth $305,000. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of HOFT opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83. Hooker Furniture Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.19). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

