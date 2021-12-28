Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

AMD stock opened at $154.36 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

