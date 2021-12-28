Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend payment by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 169.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Emmett stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.