Steel Dynamics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.
Shares of STLD opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.
In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
