Steel Dynamics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of STLD opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

