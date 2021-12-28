Focusrite plc (TUNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TUNE opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £856.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Focusrite has a 52 week low of GBX 965 ($12.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,830 ($24.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,498.90.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

