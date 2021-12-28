Focusrite plc (TUNE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TUNE opened at GBX 1,460 ($19.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £856.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Focusrite has a 52 week low of GBX 965 ($12.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,830 ($24.60). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,498.90.
About Focusrite
