National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by 16.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.93. National Health Investors has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,780. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Health Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of National Health Investors worth $12,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

