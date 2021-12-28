W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.055 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

W. P. Carey has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 24 years. W. P. Carey has a payout ratio of 179.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W. P. Carey to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

