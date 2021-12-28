Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 127.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $207.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $137.43 and a 12 month high of $209.98.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

