Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Douglas Emmett has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of 169.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.37, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.03.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Emmett stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 126.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

