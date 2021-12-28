Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

CCAP opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 97,989 shares worth $1,766,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.