Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.
CCAP opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.
CCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
In other news, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 28,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $506,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,625 shares of company stock worth $103,128 and sold 97,989 shares worth $1,766,125. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter worth $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.