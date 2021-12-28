Brookstone Capital Management Takes $4.38 Million Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,822,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GTO opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $55.75 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

