US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 25.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,184 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 332,640 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 69.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 253,685 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 8.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,234,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,321 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NWBI stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.55.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

