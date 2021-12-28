US Asset Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.54 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

