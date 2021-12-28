Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,751 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $260,000. IMS Capital Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,797,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.