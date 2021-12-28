Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 5 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,449,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,477,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $641,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,906.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,761.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

