Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 52.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.60.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $3,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.65, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $8,962,755. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASGN opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.05. ASGN Incorporated has a 1 year low of $79.99 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

