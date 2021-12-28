Seizert Capital Partners LLC Acquires 35,892 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 646.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBA. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

