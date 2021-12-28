Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 33.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -98.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

