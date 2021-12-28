Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 5,317 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total transaction of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,806 shares of company stock valued at $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

