Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $1,917,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,681,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,958.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,906.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,761.98. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

