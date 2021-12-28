Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives $112.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $125.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $196,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,620 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $682,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.65. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $57.58 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

