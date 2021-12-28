Brookstone Capital Management Sells 3,439 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06.

