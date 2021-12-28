Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target at $34.40

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000.

Shares of VRDN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

