Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. iHeartMedia reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 960%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.34 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

In related news, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 22,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.14 per share, for a total transaction of $500,696.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

