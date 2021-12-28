Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $22.99 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Equifax worth $22,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 3.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 12.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 12,092 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at $329,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $291.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day moving average of $265.24. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.87 and a 52-week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

