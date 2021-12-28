Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 33,784 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,784 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $45.63 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,092 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

