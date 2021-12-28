Allworth Financial LP Has $72,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTRG opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.11 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

